Simbu on his first film as producer: No one has taken a penny as fee for this film yet

Chennai, Jan 4 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan, who has also turned producer now by launching his own production house Atman Cine Arts, has disclosed that he could become producer for his 50th film that is being directed by director Desingh Periyasamy, only because of the entire team coming together and wanting to make this film happen.

The actor disclosed that none of the crew members who had been roped in for his 50th film had taken even a penny as payment for this film yet.

Participating in a spaces meet on X on his birthday, Simbu explained how and when he chose to take over the production of his 50th film. He said, “First, when this project came about, we had our doubts if we could do it. When Kamal sir's RajKamal films came in at that moment, it gave us a lot of hope. But then, unfortunately, the satellite, digital and OTT segments have all faced a small downfall and we couldn’t get full support to undertake a project of this stature.”

The actor continued, “So, when we worked out things and looked at the possibility of cutting down the scale, we realised it would become a problem if the film doesn't come out the way we intend to bring it out as audiences do not know what all we undergo while making a film. We have to deliver.”

Explaining that it was under these circumstances that director Desingh and he went to meet Kamal sir, Simbu said, “We requested him (to let us take over) and he agreed. We need to thank him for that.”

“Irrespective of whom we take this film too, there will be a risk factor for them. So, when we decided to do it ourselves. When we were able to make that decision was when cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa came into this project and took a look at it and we had a discussion,” Simbu informed before going on say that none of the team members had taken any money so far for this project.

“You won't believe it. I am talking about the entire team from Manoj sir, Yuvan sir or be it the editor. Not a single person has taken a penny as fee for this film. In fact, we haven't even signed agreements with any of them. People coming together to make a project happen will happen in the case of small films. But for such a large project, so many people have came together. This project became possible because of this entire team. That is why I could become a producer and that is also why I wished to thank everybody,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.