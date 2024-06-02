Sikkim: Ruling party SKM leads in 28 out of 32 assembly seats

Gangtok, June 2 (IANS) In the early vote counting trends, the ruling party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in the state, led by Prem Singh Tamang, is currently leading in 28 out of 32 seats.

Tamang has been aiming to retain power in the state. The halfway mark in the Sikkim assembly is 17 seats.

Meanwhile, the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is leading in only one seat.

Apart from SKM and SDF, candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-S) were also in the fray during the Sikkim elections 2024.

The majority of the exit polls predicted that SKM will retain power in the state with a substantial majority.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.