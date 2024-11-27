Sikkim: Landslide-hit Mangan district to be reopened for tourists

Gangtok, Nov 27 (IANS) Sikkim Tourism Department announced on Wednesday the reopening of Mangan District for tourists from December 1 onwards.

The tourism activities were suspended in the district since earlier this year following heavy rainfall which caused severe landslides and resulting damage to various road stretches and bridges along the North Sikkim Highway in Mangan District.

A senior official said that after examining the current situation and road conditions in Mangan District, it has been decided to allow tourists access to Mangan District, in a staggered manner.

The Mangan District Administration will work out the modalities towards facilitating tourist movement in the district from the appointed date of December 1.

Earlier, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh said that the altered morphology of the Teesta River is posing an imminent threat to lives and many low-lying areas in the mountain state are at immediate risk of submersion.

Tamang urged the Central government to take initiatives such as urgent River Training Works to deal with the situation. He submitted a comprehensive proposal to Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil in the national capital on Wednesday detailing the devastating impact of the catastrophic cloudburst that ravaged the state in October last year.

The Chief Minister argued that the cloudburst incident led to significant discharge in the Teesta River, resulting in substantial debris flow and raising the riverbed by 8-10 meters emphasising an urgent requirement for River Training Works (RTW) from Zeema to Melli, including critical areas such as Chungthang, Mangan, Singtam, and Rangpo, to mitigate further destruction.

He also mentioned that low-lying regions and towns like Dikchu, Singtam, Rangpo, and Melli are at high risk of submersion.

“The swollen river is endangering lives and properties, submerging low-lying areas and threatening towns like Dikchu, Singtam, Rangpo, and Melli,” Tamang wrote on social media.

He has appealed to the Centre to conduct a detailed investigation of Teesta River’s altered morphology and an expert team must visit the affected areas to assess the extensive damage and provide the necessary guidance and resources to implement effective RTW measures.

“We are confident and hopeful for swift action to safeguard our region and people,” the Chief Minister said.

