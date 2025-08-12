Sikkim govt committed to strengthen judicial infrastructure: CM Tamang

Gangtok, Aug 12 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday reiterated his government’s resolve to strengthen judicial infrastructure, ensuring that no citizen is denied justice due to distance or lack of resources.

Laying the foundation stone for the District Court Complex at Pakyong, Tamang described courts as “temples of justice” and said the new facility would bring legal services closer to residents, particularly those in remote areas.

The event was attended by Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder.

The Chief Minister highlighted recent reforms, including the creation of the Directorate of Prosecution, which he said would enhance efficiency, timeliness, and fairness in legal proceedings while bolstering public trust.

He also cited progress on the Sikkim National Law University, envisioned as a hub for nurturing future legal professionals.

Tamang underscored the significance of implementing the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, calling them landmark legal reforms.

He commended the Sikkim State Legal Services Authority for its outreach initiatives in schools and villages, which he said were helping spread legal awareness and ensure wider access to justice.

Earlier, CM Tamang delivered a sharp rebuttal to recent criticism from the opposition Citizen Action Party (CAP), asserting that his government is fully capable of governing without unsolicited guidance.

Addressing a public gathering, Tamang refrained from naming CAP directly, but his remarks left little doubt about the target. “We know how to run the state. We do not require instructions from those sitting in the opposition,” he said, amid rising political tensions between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and CAP.

The opposition has recently stepped up attacks on the government’s policies and decision-making, prompting Tamang to dismiss their critiques as ungrounded.

Taking aim at political rivals, he accused some leaders of being disconnected from the ground reality.

“Some people hide for six days a week and come online on Facebook only one day. Even though they claim to have shifted politically, they have not moved an inch. Yet, they dream of winning all 32 seats,” he remarked.

