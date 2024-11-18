Sikkim dancer to be awarded Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar

Gangtok, Nov 18 (IANS) Mingma D Lepcha, an accomplished dancer from Sikkim, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar.

This esteemed award, constituted by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, recognises exceptional talent in the fields of music, dance, and drama.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in the national capital on November 22. Mingma’s remarkable contribution to dance, marked by his participation in numerous competitions, has earned him this national recognition.

Mingma D Lepcha, hailing from Namchi, Sikkim, is a celebrated dancer who has made an indelible mark in the world of dance. Known for his exceptional talent and creativity, Mingma has participated in numerous national and international reality shows, showcasing his skills on prestigious platforms and earning accolades for his performances.

Apart from being an accomplished performer, he has also worked as a choreographer in the entertainment industry, contributing to various productions with his innovative choreography. His dedication and contributions to dance have now earned him a spot on the shortlist for the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, a prestigious recognition presented by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

This honour celebrates his outstanding achievements in the field of dance, reflecting his passion and commitment to the art form. Mingma continues to inspire aspiring dancers and elevate the profile of Sikkim on the cultural map of India.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi in India bestows the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar every year to exceptional performers under 40 who have shown aptitude in the arts of dance, theatre, and music.

The award is meant to provide the artists who are just starting out in their careers with national attention. Up to 33 performers are chosen each year. The award for the winner is ₹25,000 (US$300). Since 2006, the award has been given out.

The Indian education ministry established Sangeet Natak Akademi on May 31, 1952, and it started operations the following year when Dr. P. V. Rajamannar was appointed as its first chairman. The Fellowship and Award from the Academy are highly esteemed.

