Sikkim CM Tamang resigns from Soreng Chakhung Assembly seat, retains Rhenock

Gangtok, June 14 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on Friday that he is stepping down from the legislator position of Soreng Chakhung Assembly seat in the state and will retain Rhenock constituency as an MLA.

Tamang contested the recently concluded state assembly polls from two constituencies and won both seats by a margin of over 7,000 votes.

His party Sikkim Krantikari Morcha swept the elections by winning 31 out of total of 32 Assembly seats in the state.

The Chief Minister said, "I apologise to the people of the 07-Soreng-Chakung constituency as I have decided to step aside, allowing an honest and loyal party functionary to serve you as your legislator."

As per Conduct of Election Rules 1961, under Section 67/A, he must resign from one of the two constituencies within 14 days of the election results declaration.

Tamang was born in the Soreng-Chakung Constituency and his mother still resides in their home.

"I sincerely congratulate and thank the people of the 07-Soreng-Chakung constituency for your intimacy, unity, duty consciousness, persistence, perseverance, dedication, and sacrifice. Your contributions have been invaluable, and I pledge to remain forever grateful to all of you," he added.

Notably, the Chief Minister’s wife Krishna Kumari Rai who won from Namchi-Singithang assembly constituency in Sikkim, resigned from the MLA post a day after taking oath as a legislator.

Tamang said that his wife stepped down from MLA as a part of a unilateral decision taken by the party.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.