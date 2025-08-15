Sikkim CM highlights state's progress, pledges continued growth

Gangtok, Aug 15 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang delivered a message of pride, unity, and optimism as he addressed citizens here on the 79th Independence Day celebrations on Friday.

Extending warm greetings to the people, he paid tribute to the countless freedom fighters whose sacrifices secured the nation's sovereignty, urging citizens to carry forward their legacy with renewed determination.

Recalling a defining chapter in Sikkim's history, the Chief Minister noted that May 16, 1975, marked the state's integration into the Indian Union as the 22nd state - a milestone that ushered in democratic governance, modern institutions, and new development opportunities.

This year, Sikkim is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of that historic event.

"Over the past five decades, Sikkim has transformed into a shining beacon of progress, earning its place among the most forward-looking and progressive states in India," he said.

Citing achievements, the Chief Minister highlighted that Sikkim ranks second nationally in per capita income and sixth in the Human Development Index (HDI) with a score of 0.762.

In the latest NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) assessment, the state achieved an overall composite score of 76, placing it among the country's top performers.

Between 2018 and 2023–24, Sikkim attained "front-runner" status in multiple development indicators, maintaining steady growth and low levels of deprivation.

The CM attributed this success to a balanced approach toward sustainable development and equitable growth.

He emphasised that Sikkim's greatest strength lies in the collective will of its people - farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, teachers, students, sportspersons, artists, and public servants - whose combined efforts shape the state’s destiny.

The Chief Minister also lauded the state's award recipients, recognising their dedication, talent, and hard work in bringing glory to Sikkim.

Looking ahead, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a Viksit Bharat alongside a Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samartha Sikkim - a golden, prosperous, and self-reliant state where every citizen can "dream without limits, aspire without fear, and achieve without barriers".

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister once again extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings, calling on citizens to unite in purpose and work collectively towards a brighter future for the state and the nation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.