Sikandar Kher: Being on set, working and having my releases is the only thing I want

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actor Sikandar Kher, who is currently shooting three films simultaneously such as Sriram Raghavan’s much-anticipated war drama Ikkis, the quirky comedy Baby Do Die Do and the romantic entertainer Jassi Weds Jassi, says being on set, working and having my releases is the only thing I want

Speaking about his whirlwind schedule, Sikandar shared, “Currently, I don’t have the luxury of doing one film at a time, but don’t get me wrong I’m not complaining.. Being on set, working and having my films and shows released is the only thing I want (sic).”

Sikandar said that the roles he is doing right now are very different from one another.

“And I’m enjoying the process.. to be honest it wouldn’t be too bad if the dates work out so well that neither overlapped. Then again that's unlikely and I'm very happy and grateful that I'm busy and god willing it stays that way (sic)."

Last month, Sikandar talked about joining friends Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem for their production "Baby Do Die Do,” a neo-noir crime comedy. He shared that to collaborate with someone for the second time is always a good sign.

Speaking about his experience, Sikandar, who has previously worked with Huma in “Monica, O My Darling” and with Saqib in “Citadel: Hunny Bunny”, said: "When Saqib came to offer the film to me I was very happy, of course because its work first and foremost but also because we had just finished filming citadel and had a chance to hang out together for the first time… So to collaborate with someone for the second time is always a good sign.

“As a producer he’s an absolute pleasure for an actor and really makes one feel good, that always translates to good work for everyone... It’s also the second time I’m working with Huma and not only is she a very fine actor but she’s always got a smile on her face while being a thorough professional…a joy to work with..”

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film promises to be a gripping yet entertaining story, which also features Chunky Pandey alongside Huma and Sikandar.

