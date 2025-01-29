Significant increase in arrival of migratory birds at TN Vettangudi bird sanctuary

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) The Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu has witnessed a remarkable surge in the number of migratory birds this season, according to forest officials.

This year, approximately 3,500 to 4,000 birds have arrived at the sanctuary, a significant increase from the mere 800 recorded in 2023.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department reports that around 20 species of migratory birds visit the Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary annually.

These include the Egret, Indian Spot-Billed Duck, Darter, Asian Openbill Stork, and Black-Headed Ibis.

Many of these birds travel thousands of kilometers from regions such as Australia, Europe, and Southeast Asia to reach the sanctuary.

Spanning 36 hectares, the Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary is situated in the villages of Kollukudipatti and Vettangudipatti along the Madurai-Karaikudi Highway.

Migratory birds flock to this sanctuary primarily for roosting and breeding. Local villagers believe that the arrival of these birds is an indicator of the monsoon’s intensity.

“These birds provide insights into the rainy season. If they nest in low-lying areas, it signals lighter rainfall, whereas nesting in higher terrains indicates heavy rain,” said Manikantan Thevar, a local bird watcher.

To protect the birds from poachers, the forest department has deployed anti-poaching watchers.

Additionally, they have cleared unwanted trees and bushes, replacing them with native Nattu Karuvelam trees to improve the habitat.

Efforts have also been made to ensure a stable food supply for the birds.

Fish fingerlings have been introduced into nearby water bodies, enhancing the food chain within the sanctuary.

To minimise natural threats, authorities relocated 32 monkeys and two pythons from the sanctuary, reducing predatory risks to the birds and their eggs.

Recognising the sanctuary’s proximity to a national highway, the forest department, in collaboration with the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, conducted a study on the impact of sound waves on migratory birds.

Meanwhile, the Pallikaranai Marshland in Mettukuppam, Thorappakkam, has recorded the arrival of over 10,000 birds representing 100 different species.

Among them, 70 species are migratory, including rare birds such as the Garganey, Northern Shoveler, Eurasian Teal, Eurasian Wigeon, Ruff, and Western Marsh Harrier.

Bird watchers attribute this increase to the marshland’s abundant food supply and favourable habitat conditions.

The Pallikaranai Marshland has undergone significant restoration efforts, including the removal of 52 illegal encroachments under the supervision of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The relocated squatters allowed the wetland to reclaim its natural state, providing an undisturbed sanctuary for both migratory and local bird species.

With reduced human interference, the marshland has become a thriving habitat, attracting thousands of birds each season.

Forest officials, along with bird watchers, continue to monitor the ecosystem, ensuring its preservation as a haven for avian biodiversity.

The surge in migratory birds at both Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary and Pallikaranai Marshland highlights the success of conservation efforts and the importance of protecting natural habitats for these seasonal visitors.

