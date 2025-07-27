Sidharth Malhotra seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple after welcoming daughter

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who recently embraced fatherhood, visited Siddhivinayak Temple in the Dadar area of Mumbai with his mother to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa for his newborn daughter and family on Sunday.

The actor’s spiritual stop was a touching gesture of gratitude and hope for his growing family.

Sid welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Kiara Advani on July 15. The actress was taken to H. N. Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai for her delivery.

The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year, and the actress was due in August. Announcing thor pregnancy, the two had shared a picture on the social media platform of themselves holding baby socks, and captioned it, "The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon".

Later, in May, the actress debuted her blossoming baby bump in a stunning ensemble by ace couturier Gaurav Gupta at the 2025 MET Gala at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The actress took to Instagram, and shared a string of pictures dressed in Gaurav Gupta Couture titled ‘Bravehearts’. She wore a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts with a dramatic white cape. The actress wrote, “Mama’s first Monday in May.” Her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra couldn’t take his eyes off his wife as he shared the pictures on his Instagram stories and wrote: “Heart emoji both brave hearts”.

Sid and Kiara tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in February 2023 after dating for several years. While the two prefer to keep their personal lives lowkey, they make sure to surprise their fans with their occasional PDA on social media. Prior to this, the actress had shared a heartwarming moment on social media as she played with adorable puppies, radiating joy and excitement.

The actress will be next seen in ‘War 2’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.