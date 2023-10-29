Siddaramaiah will be CM for 5 yrs, says K'taka Social Welfare Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (IANS) Despite the warning by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister after 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa has said that Siddaramaiah will remain as the state Chief Minister for a full term of five years.

Speaking to the media on power sharing between Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and a proposal to make current Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara as the Chief Minister in the eventuality of power sharing, Mahadevappa reacted angrily that Siddaramaiah will remain as the Karnataka Chief Minister for a full term of five years.

When asked about Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar not being invited despite his house located nearby, the Karnataka Minister said that he doesn't have knowledge about it.

Talking about the dinner meeting of CM Siddaramaiah, Ministers Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi and himself, Mahadevappa added that there is nothing related to politics on this matter.

"Parameshwara had invited us to the dinner and we had attended it. No political matter was discussed there," he said.

The infighting within the Congress in Karnataka had come out in the open, with the party MLA Ganiga Ravi on Friday stating that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has worked hard for the party and will surely become the state Chief Minister after two-and-a-half years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.