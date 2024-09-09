Siddaramaiah under pressure over MUDA case, lobbying for CM post by Cong leaders

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (IANS) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is under pressure as the court proceedings regarding his writ petition challenging Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s decision to sanction prosecution in the MUDA case will come to a close shortly.

Sources said that CM Siddaramaiah is worried as senior leaders who have been issuing statements in his support before the media are also engaged in hectic lobbying for the top post and he is aware of the "game."

The CM cancelled all his programmes for the entire day on Monday and is closely monitoring the court proceedings.

The timing of the private trip of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to the US has also become a point of discussion under the present circumstances.

Congress sources have stated that if the verdict goes against CM Siddaramaiah, the BJP is likely to intensify its agitation in Karnataka, demanding his resignation.

Although the party has declared that it will support CM Siddaramaiah regardless of the outcome, the high command has already started considering potential candidates for the top post in the state.

Sensing these developments, senior party leaders have begun intense lobbying for the post in New Delhi, sources revealed.

Former BJP MP, S Munisawamy professed on Monday that leaders within the Congress party were eagerly waiting for CM Siddaramaiah to be caught in a legal battle over the MUDA case, with hopes of becoming the chief minister.

Former BJP leader, KS Eshwarappa alleged in Vijayapura that the competition within the Congress party for the CM’s post had begun.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also claimed that many leaders were in the race to become the next CM.

According to sources within the Congress party, about 12 senior Congress leaders are lobbying for the post, approaching the high command by emphasising their seniority.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, a prominent Dalit leader with substantial influence, has been meeting with party leaders. His recent one-on-one meeting with senior leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a debate in the state.

Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) Satish Jarkiholi, a mass leader from the oppressed classes and a close confidant of CM Siddaramaiah, is also believed to be in the running. His supporters have already started campaigning, declaring Satish Jarkiholi as their next leader.

However, both Parameshwara and Jarkiholi have clarified that they are not eyeing the CM’s post and fully support Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, another close confidant of CM Siddaramaiah, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, is planning a trip to New Delhi to meet senior leaders.

Sources stated that Minister Patil is staking claim for the top post under the Lingayat quota.

Sources close to CM Siddaramaiah revealed that he is shocked by the developments unfolding before him.

They explain that Siddaramaiah’s plan to play the "Ahinda card" if the high command decides to replace him has become difficult, as several power blocs have emerged within the ruling Congress party.

