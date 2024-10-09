Siddaramaiah pushing caste census report to cover up MUDA scam: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of bringing up the caste census report to cover up his involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Speaking to the media, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said that Congress leaders are now accusing the BJP of issues surrounding the caste census, with rumours spreading in the public that CM Siddaramaiah dictated what should be written in the report.

Ashoka claimed that some communities, such as Lingayats and Vokkaligas, have mentioned that no one came to their homes to collect data. He further accused the report of glorifying certain castes while targeting others with discrimination and a lack of scientific basis.

Ashoka pointed out that when Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was the chief minister, Siddaramaiah did not speak on the caste census, but now, with ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Lokayukta regarding the MUDA scam, the report has conveniently been brought out to divert attention.

He criticised the Congress for suggesting a caste census alongside a population census, noting that it has been 10 years without releasing the report. Congress leaders such as Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar have opposed the report's release. Instead of resolving the confusion within their party, Congress is making baseless accusations against the BJP, Ashoka remarked.

There is now speculation about a change in the chief minister. Ministers from Belagavi are reportedly holding roadshows in various districts. Home Minister G. Parameshwara and others are also trying to become the CM. Even though D.K. Shivakumar has issued a warning that he will serve notices to those speaking against the party, no one seems to care. Ashoka accused the Congress of pushing the caste census report to secure their positions.

Regarding internal reservation, the Supreme Court has made a ruling, and the previous BJP government had tried to address this by increasing the reservation for Scheduled Castes from 3 per cent to 7 per cent. Ashoka credited the BJP with ensuring social justice by enhancing reservations, stating that the saffron party has always worked for the development of Dalits and backward classes.

He challenged Congress to bring internal reservation if they claim to be champions of Dalits' rights, pointing out their recent loss in the Haryana elections as a failure to serve Dalits properly.

Ashoka also criticised the Congress party for internal discord, stating that no leaders are listening to one another.

He highlighted how leaders like D.K. Shivakumar are busy visiting religious places for rituals, and others like Satish Jarkiholi are even visiting cemeteries to perform ceremonies.

He sarcastically said that those who previously had no faith in Hinduism are now rushing to offer prayers, aware that CM Siddaramaiah's resignation is known to all Congress MLAs.

In such a situation, Ashoka said, no one is talking about development. Schools lack progress, hospitals have no medicines, and irrigation projects are stalled. There is nothing but scandals, and development has become a mirage in the state.

