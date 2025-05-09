Sick child behind, battlefield ahead: Rajput Regiment soldier Shakeel chooses duty over everything

Kannauj, May 9 (IANS) In a powerful story of sacrifice, legacy, and patriotism, Havaldar Shakeel Ahmed of the Rajput Regiment has demonstrated what true commitment to the nation looks like. Shakeel had in fact returned to Kannauj to seek medical care for his ailing child. But he received sudden orders for redeployment amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The escalation followed Operation Sindoor, during which India successfully targeted and destroyed nine terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Shakeel immediately set aside personal concerns and answered the nation’s call without a shred of hesitation, in what reaffirmed the spirit of duty that defines India's brave soldiers.

He left his personal worries behind and prepared to rejoin his unit — this time, at a tense frontier in Kashmir. Shakeel belongs to Majh Purwa village in Gursahaiganj. It is a proud village that has long given sons to the Indian Army. Several residents of the village are in the army, as per the information.

Emotions ran high as the entire village came together to bid him farewell — voices echoing with patriotic slogans, hands raised in salute, and heartfelt prayers offered for his safety and success.

What made this moment even more poignant and important is that Shakeel is not the first in his family to wear the uniform. All three of his brothers have served in the Indian Army, who are now retired with honour. The tradition of service runs in their blood, and today, their pride knows no bounds.

"This is a matter of pride for us," said Subedar Major (Retd.) Javed Khan, Shakeel’s elder brother.

"If the Army ever needs us again, we are ready to return to the front and crush the enemy." Javed Khan, a battle-hardened veteran, personally sent a message through social media to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, expressing his desire to rejoin the force if the situation demands.

His message was not just a symbolic gesture of solidarity, but a heartfelt offering from a family that sees national duty above all else.

Speaking to IANS, he stated: "Nothing is bigger or more important than sacrificing life for the country."

He further said: "I fought against Pakistan in the war of 1999. On the war front, a soldier thinks of nothing except his duty and his nation. No personal life and family considerations come to his mind."

These words reflect the real spirit of India’s armed forces -- a blend of fierce love for the country, selflessness, and undivided focus in the face of any kind.

