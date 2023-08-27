Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi on her bond with Ankit Bathla, Prachi Bora: 'It's a blast'

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi has opened up on the off screen bond with her co-stars of the show ‘Kundali Milan’, saying they have a strong connection.

‘Kundali Milan’ stars Ankit Bathla (Yash), Shubhanshi (Anjali), and Prachi Bohra (Richa). Their chemistry extends beyond the camera, creating a sense of camaraderie that adds depth to their characters' relationships.

As the story unfolds, the lives of Yash, Anjali, and Richa become woven together by important choices. Yash's strong decision to continue his marriage with Anjali leaves Richa heartbroken. Adding to the twist, Aditya (Gaurav Bajpai) enters, stirring up more drama in the lives of Anjali and Yash.

While their on-screen journey hits rough patches, behind the scenes, Ankit, Shubhanshi, and Prachi form a close friendship that shines with laughter and togetherness. Their bond goes beyond just saying lines, giving a glimpse of how real friendship can light up even tough times.

Shedding light on their bond, Shubhanshi shared: "When I step onto the set, I meet these two guys. It's really hard to explain, but we burst into laughter over silly things and it just keeps going. We tease each other in a fun way, and it's a blast. I'm very protective of her. Our connection is strong; she's like my best friend and sister, always trying to give me good advice.”

“Now, let's talk about Ankit. He's like the leader among us, setting the tone from the start. He brings so much love and experience that every moment is great. There was this one time during lunch when he playfully pulled my leg. He cares so much about us that he can't stand to see any of us doing something wrong,” she shared.

The actress concluded by saying, “I feel lucky to have met these two because they both take care of me. This is how close we are. I look forward to going to shoot and make memories with them."

‘Kundali Milan’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

