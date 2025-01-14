Shubhangi Atre reunites with her Kathak roots after 18 Years

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Television actress Shubhangi Atre known for her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" recently visited her hometown, Indore. During her visit, the actress reconnected with her Kathak roots and was also reunited with her guru after a long gap of 18 years.

Opening up about her Indore experience, Shubhangi Atre revealed, “Visiting Indore is always a homecoming for me. It’s where my journey began, and it holds a very special place in my heart. While I’ve visited the city many times, this trip was incredibly memorable as I finally fulfilled a longstanding wish to return to my Kathak class and meet my guru after 18 years. Madhuri Dixit sparked my love for dance, but it was my guru who nurtured it and taught me the art form. When I surprised her, the renowned Dr. Suchitra Harmalkar, she had tears in her eyes. We hugged tightly and cried—it was such an emotional moment. I was among her first few students when she began offering private classes, and reconnecting with her was a dream come true.”

Talking about revisiting her Kathak roots, Shubhangi Atre was quoted saying, “Sitting in the same practice hall where I once trained, performing a few moves, and hearing her words of encouragement brought back a flood of memories. The walls still display a picture of me from when we performed together. Meeting her reminded me of how important dance is to me. It has taught me resilience and how to adapt to life’s rhythm. Every movement has a story, and every story carries a lesson. Revisiting those lessons reignited a spark within me. Guruji’s blessings and guidance have shaped not just my craft but also my personality. This reunion was a profound reminder to stay rooted and grateful for the bonds that mould us.”

Shubhangi Atre was initially introduced to the classical dance form during her teenage years

