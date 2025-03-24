Shubhangi Atre mourns the sad demise of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ writer Manoj Santoshi

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Shubhangi Atre, best known for her role in “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai,” expressed her sorrow over the tragic passing of the show's writer, Manoj Santoshi.

She took to social media to pay tribute to the talented writer, recalling his contribution to the show. In an emotional tribute, Shubhangi shared her feelings, writing, “Ek Mahaan aur jaadui lekhak hum sabko Avida kehkar kisi aur duniya me chale gaye. Iss dukh aur sadme ko kabhi nahi bhulaya jaa sakta. But they say 'life is not long, it should be big.' You made this meaningful, Manojjii. Aap bahut yaad aayenge.”

She also shared her throwback photos with Manoj Santoshi. Santoshi's untimely demise has left a void in the industry, and his colleagues and fans are mourning his loss.

Manoj Santoshi, the talented writer behind the hit show “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai,” breathed his last on Monday after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. According to reports, the writer fought the disease with great courage before succumbing to it. He passed away in his hometown of Aligarh, where he was surrounded by his loved ones during his final moments. Confirming the sad news, a source shared, “Manoj passed away early morning today in his hometown Aligarh. His family was present with him.”

The news of Manoj Santoshi's battle with liver cancer came to light last month when 'FIR' actress Kavita Kaushik took to Instagram, requesting fans to pray for his recovery. In her post, she highlighted the support that Santoshi had received from producer Binaifer Kohli and actress Shilpa Shinde.

“You may know him as the writer of Bhabhi ji ghar par hai, Happu paltan, jeeja ji chatth par , Madam may i come in , last few episodes of f.i.r , office office and various other comedies…. Today i ask you all to Pray for Manoj Santoshi.. as he is in the hospital with a crumbling liver, Angels like @binaiferkohli and her entire team is fighting to save him, pls pray for this wonderful human, big shout out to the amazing @shilpa_shinde_official for taking care of him,” Kavita had written in an Instagram post.

Manoj Santoshi, a well-known writer, was also behind the popular shows “Jeeja Ji Chhat Par Hain”, “May I Come In Madam,” and “Yes Boss.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.