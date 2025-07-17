Shruti Haasan calls ‘Coolie’ experience a ‘beautiful kind of madness’

Chennai, July 17(IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan has opened up about her exhilarating experience working on director Lokesh Kanakaraj's upcoming high-octane film 'Coolie', calling it “a beautiful kind of madness.”

Known for balancing her edgy music persona with powerful roles on screen, Shruti said the film offered an environment that was both chaotic and deeply focused — a combination she thrived in.

In a candid reflection on her time on set, Shruti shared, “There was always this buzzing energy behind the scenes. We did a lot of night shoots, which I personally like quite a bit. So, that was quite relaxing for me. But yeah, there were a lot of things happening. Everyone was really focused on the work, and overall it was really, really good energy.”

Shruti, who seamlessly switches between her punk rock concerts and demanding film sets, found Coolie to be a natural fit for her dynamic personality.

With its intense pace and immersive production schedule, the film demanded unwavering focus — something the actor welcomed wholeheartedly.

“For me, this film felt like home turf — raw, real, and relentless,” she said. “It was the kind of set where no one slept until the shot was perfect. That kind of drive is rare and energising.”

As Coolie inches closer to its theatrical release, Shruti’s behind-the-scenes glimpse only heightens anticipation.

From the adrenaline-charged night shoots to the passionate teamwork, the atmosphere she describes paints a picture of a film that promises to be as gripping on screen as it was behind the camera.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth in the lead, Coolie has already generated considerable buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

With Shruti Haasan’s infectious energy and enthusiasm now adding to the excitement, the film is poised to deliver a cinematic experience that’s loud, intense, and unforgettable.

