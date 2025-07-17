Banaskantha: 12 years exile for 29 tribal families ends, rehabilitated in native village

Banaskantha, July 17 (IANS) Twelve years ago, around 300 members of 29 Kodarvi families were forced to live in exile, forced out of their homeland in Mota Pipodra village of Danta taluka in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, because of a tribal custom of 'Chadotaru' - a tradition rooted in vengeance.

That suffering came to an end today, with Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi leading the drive in rehabilitating these tribal families in their native village.

During this historic occasion, a prayer ceremony and seed sowing were also conducted on the land, symbolising a new beginning. The Minister will also interact with the families to discuss their rehabilitation plans and distribute educational materials and ration kits.

Years ago, these tribal families had to migrate from their ancestral land to regions like Palanpur and Surat with a heavy heart.

July 17 marked a memorable moment for the dignified return and resettlement of these families in their ancestral village.

Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi, speaking to IANS on the occasion, said, "Today, in Mota Pipodara village of Danta taluka, 29 families with 300 people who had to leave the village 14 years ago due to old social customs, were respectfully rehabilitated.”

He also thanked Banaskantha police for prioritising social policing and empathy over strict legalities, making this a historic and emotional day for the region.

The Banaskantha Police, in coordination with the District Inspector of Land Records, surveyed approximately 8.5 hectares of land belonging to these families, cleared the overgrown and barren land, and made it cultivable again.

The 'Chadotaru' custom, which prompted the migration, had deeply affected the Kodarvi community.

Banaskantha Police gathered details of the displaced families, contacted them, and initiated meetings with the village panchayat and elders of both communities to ensure peace and reconciliation.

As part of the resettlement efforts, two houses have already been constructed, and with support from the district administration, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and various social organisations, the remaining 27 families will soon be provided with housing and other essential amenities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.