Shrinivas Pokale watched videos of people with hearing loss to play deaf character in 'Malhar'

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actor Shrinivas Pokale, who will be starring in the upcoming film 'Malhar', has opened up about his character having a hearing defect and shared about the preparations he went through to get into the skin of his role, Bhairav.

Talking about the character, challenges, and preparations, Shrinivas, who is known for his work in 'Naal', said: "The real challenge for me in portraying Bhairav is that his hearing aid isn't functioning properly, but he needs to keep it a secret from his family. He has to pretend he can hear everything."

"To prepare for this role, I delved into research, watching videos of people with hearing loss and how they navigate conversations. It's about capturing their subtle cues, not just the deafness itself," he shared.

Talking about what audiences should expect, he added: "The film's USP lies in its captivating narrative structure. Three interwoven stories set against the stunning backdrop of Kutch unfold, each grappling with distinct challenges and circumstances. Through these interconnected journeys, the film imparts profound life lessons that resonate with the audience."

The film, which stars Sharib Hashmi and Anjali Patil, is set in rural Kutch, Gujarat, and is a heartwarming exploration of three intertwined tales of love, struggle, and resilience.

Directed by Vishal Kumbhar and produced by Praful Pasad under the banner of V Motion Pictures, the film also features Rishi Saxena, Vinayak Potdar, Mohammad Samad, and Akshata Acharya.

It is set to be released on June 7.

