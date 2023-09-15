Shrenu Parikh: 'Maitree' taught us all to never give up

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) As the last episode of 'Maitree' is all set to air soon, the lead actress Shrenu Parikh is delighted with the response the show has garnered, and called it an "overwhelming" journey.

'Maitree' follows the journey of two soul sisters - Maitree (Shrenu) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary). From engaging the viewers with its unique concept revolving around two best friends who have been sharing an inseparable bond since childhood, to them learning through life with various ups and downs in their relationship, the show has been well appreciated by the audience.

During the period, the show welcomed many interesting and well-defined characters that were convincingly played by actors like Namish Taneja, Zaan Khan, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Aadesh Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, Vishal Kotian, Manish Khanna and Ishita Ganguly.

The show ends at the peak of its popularity when Maitree finally returns Swarna Mani to Jhumki (Ishita Ganguly) after taking it, she meets with an accident and loses her life. Maitree lives happily ever after with her family after overcoming her troubles.

Talking about the same, Shrenu said: "According to me, it has been an overwhelming journey and we have faced every challenge that came our way, with a smile on our face. This wouldn’t have been possible, if the channel, producers, and the audience didn’t have faith in us."

"I have learnt a lot in this show, and I am nothing but grateful in these times where shows don’t last more than a couple of months. We have hit 200 plus episodes. It can be said it wasn’t an easy journey, but I’m going to bid goodbye to this show with a lot of content as I have given more than my 100 per cent to Maitree," shared Shrenu.

She added: "We as a team have given our best, and that’s what makes me happy. Maitree taught us all to never give up."

Overwhelmed at the love and response towards Nandini, Bhaweeka said: "Maitree's journey has been an incredible and unforgettable experience for me. The bond I share with Shrenu, Namish, Zaan, Harsh, and the entire cast is something I'll treasure forever. Nandini's character was a roller coaster ride, and even the challenging moments, like playing a coma patient, taught me a lot as an actor."

"I'm grateful to our producers for this opportunity, though it's sad to see the show go off-air – everything has its course. I'll miss the fun we had during breaks, but we've all become great friends and will stay connected. Thanks to our amazing audience for being our pillars of support and strength. Love you all," added Bhaweeka.

Having intrigued viewers for months, the show is all set to bid adieu to its fans on September 17, after completing a successful run. The show airs on Zee TV.

