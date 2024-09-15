Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy: We are expecting a little miracle

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Sharddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal on Sunday announced that they are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself and her husband with a positive pregnancy test and a picture of the sonography.

“We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!! #Pregnancy #FutureParents #Blessed,” she wrote as the caption.

Shraddha got married to Rahul Nagal, an Indian Navy officer, in November 2021 in the presence of their close ones.

Earlier Shraddha had posted a picture with her best friend Anjum Fakih from their Swiss trip on her birthday.

“It’s My Most Crazy Bestie’s Birthday!! Thank You For bringing in so much joy and weirdness into my life.. Life would have been so banal without you!!! May You stay this carefree and chirpy always !!! Love You! @nzoomfakih P.s. This song ‘Cuz we were trippin’ on it throughout our Swiss Trip,” she said.

On the work front, Shraddha started her career with Zee TV's talent hunt show "India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj", in which she became the first runner-up.

She made her acting debut in 2006 with the Tamil movie 'Kalvanin Kadhali' opposite actor-director SJ Surya. The diva made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with 'Nishabd', directed by Ram Gopal Varma, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan. Shraddha essayed the lead role in the show 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', alongside Sudeep Sahir.

She has been a part of TV operas like 'Tumhari Paakhi', 'Dream Girl' and 'Kundali Bhagya'.

