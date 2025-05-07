‘Show of unity’: Madhya Pradesh witnesses complete blackout

Bhopal, May 7 (IANS) A complete blackout was observed for 12 minutes across Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening in full support of the Union government and showing a gesture of unity, amid escalating tensions with neighbouring country Pakistan.

The vehicles parked at the roadside in Bhopal also observed a complete blackout. The authorities were prepared with precautionary measures with a heavy deployment of police personnel at public places, markets and other places.

Power distributing companies had also asked the people to switch off lights between 7:30 pm and 7:44 pm. The electricity supply was cut at 7:30 pm, however, most of the people had already switched off the lights.

To ensure that directives issued from the Union Home Ministry are complied with across Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired meetings with senior administrative and police officials at his office and monitored every development.

Chief Minister Yadav also commended the Indian Army over the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, stating that the whole nation is proud of the Army for giving a befitting reply at nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of the operation and said that PM Modi truly does whatever he says.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi truly fulfils whatever he says. The way the Indian Army replied to those who dared to touch ‘Sindoor’ (referring to the killing of husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack) through the operation has strengthened our resolve. PM Modi had said that every evil eye towards India will be eliminated,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the authorities conducted mock drills at several places, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Katni.

In Bhopal, mock drills were conducted at several locations, mostly at public places, shopping malls, and schools under the supervision of the District Collector and Police Commissioner.

The operations include search and rescue at BHEL, fire and evacuation drills at DB Mall, emergency medical response at Nutan College, mass evacuation practice at New Market, and building collapse rescue at Kokta Multi.

