Shot near eyes, woman dies in Indore; four suspects under vigil

Bhopal, March 21 (IANS) In a tragic occurrence, a young woman, Bhavna Singh (24) has succumbed to her bullet injuries while undergoing medical care at a private hospital in Indore.

The lady suffered a fatal wound near her eye, inflicted during what is described as a “revelry of liquor".

According to the police, the incident transpired in the early hours of Thursday, about 2.30 a.m.

Prima facie, a well-placed police source told IANS, the grievous harm was caused to her by one of her party companions.

According to initial investigations, the shooting was allegedly caused by one of her companions, Ashu Yadav.

Reports suggest that an argument broke out when Bhavna insisted on leaving the party.

In response, Ashu reportedly threatened her with a locally-made pistol, commonly referred to as a "katta".

Amid the chaos, the firearm discharged, fatally wounding Bhavna.

A keychain left behind at the hospital, inscribed with an address, along with CCTV footage, provided crucial leads for the police.

These clues led investigators to the residence of the suspects.

Four individuals, including the aforementioned Ashu Yadav and another called Mukul Yadav, are said to have partaken in this fateful gathering.

Amongst them is also a girl named Swastika, her role in the event yet unclear, the police officers said.

The police officer further said that the young Bhavna had, only days prior, arrived in Indore from Gwalior, with aspirations of undertaking a course as a beautician.

She resided in a hired apartment in the Mahalaxmi Nagar.

Her acquaintance with the suspect Swastika appears to have drawn the victim into their company on the fateful evening.

No arrests have been made so far, as the suspects fled the scene.

Authorities are working to apprehend them and determine whether the shooting was an accident or a premeditated act.

The police expect to have the accused in custody by Saturday to uncover the full truth behind this tragic event.

