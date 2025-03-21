Neetu Kapoor reveals she was dating Rishi Kapoor during 'Karz' shoot

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) As late Rishi Kapoor's cult classic "Karz" was showcased during The Red Lorry Film Festival, his better half Neetu Kapoor also graced the event.

Marking the reunion of team "Karz", director Subhash Ghai, Simi Garewal, and Tina Munim (now Tina Ambani) were also in attendance.

Paying tribute to her late husband, Neetu revealed that she was dating Rishi during the shoot of 'Karz' and they were already married by the time the movie reached the theatre in June.

Reacting to this, Ghai said, “If you’re dating during my film, you’ll get married.”

Ghai took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture posing with Neetu. Thanking the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actress, the director penned the caption, "THANK U NEETU for gracing the event of KARZ with so much joy n paying tribute to Rishi Kapoor when u said …I was dating Rishi Kapoor while he was shooting for karz and got married after its release n KARZ became a cult film till date."

Ghai further added, "We all enjoyed your presence along with Tina Munim Ambani n Simi Garewal n talked about Rishi Kapoor n his great performance in Karz. Celebrating 45 years now at Red Lorry Film Festival. Stay blessed always...love. SG."

Previously, Ghai treated the fans with glimpses of The Red Lorry Film Festival on his IG, and wrote, "REUNION OF ALL STARS OF “ KARZ’ TODAY created an emotional moment by paying TRIBUTE to RISHI KAPOOR followed by screening of KARZ at Inox Mumbai."

He further shared that Simi Garewal, Tina Munim, and Neetu Kapoor applauded Rishi Kapoor both as an actor and as a person during the event.

The director added, "Mrs mukta ghai -Simi garewal- Subhash Ghai - Tina munim Ambani - mrs neetu rishi kapoor spoke very high about rishi kapoor as an actor n person both n celebrated 45 years of KARZ at RED LORRY FILM FESTIVAL Mumbai."

The Red Lorry Film Festival honoured Ghai's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema through its special segment, Legacy Rewind.

