Shooting starts on season 4 of fan-favourite OTT series ‘Panchayat 4’

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) The cameras have started rolling on the fourth season of the fan-favourite streaming series ‘Panchayat’. The makers of the show took to Instagram, and shared pictures from the shoot of the series.

The streaming service shared pictures from the set, featuring returning cast members Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik, to officially mark the production kick-off for the next exciting chapter.

The series stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead as the endearing Sachiv ji, alongside the exceptional ensemble cast including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in pivotal roles.

Panchayat Season 4, produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Akshat Vijaywargiya. Along with the original cast, fans can expect to see new characters joining the Panchayat bandwagon, promising an enthralling watch.

‘Panchayat’ is a heart-warming comedy drama set against the backdrop of rural India. It is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra with the script written by Chandan Kumar. The show follows the life of Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar) who is appointed as the Secretary of Gram Panchayat in Phulera village.

Disgruntled by the village life, Abhishek starts to prepare for competitive exams while staying inside the Panchayat office. During his journey, Abhishek becomes close friends with the Pradhan-Pati (essayed by Raghubir Yadav), village Pradhan (essayed by Neena Gupta), Prahlad cha (Faisal Malik) and Vikas, Office Assistant of Gram Panchayat (played by Chandan Roy).

Original Series Panchayat Season 4 is set to deliver more of the heartwarming humour, endearing moments, and relatable drama. The new season will drop on Prime Video.

