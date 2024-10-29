Junaid Khan to star in ‘Fats Thearts Runaway Brides’ at Prithvi Festival

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, is all set to star in an exciting new play, ‘Fats Thearts Runaway Brides’, as part of the Prithvi Festival this November.

The performance is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, from 6 PM to 9 PM. A source revealed that despite a hectic schedule balancing shoots for his upcoming films, Junaid remains devoted to his passion for theatre, a medium that has profoundly influenced his artistic journey.

'Fats Thearts Runaway Brides' is a unique blend of humour and drama, delving into themes of love and relationships within the context of a modern wedding scenario. For the unversed, Junaid made his acting debut with the Netflix show 'Maharaj', in which he played the role of Karsandas Mulji, a mid-19th-century journalist.

His performance was well-received by both critics and audiences. Notably, Junaid chose to forgo a grand debut and instead opted for his first film to be released on a digital platform rather than in theatres. A few weeks ago, Aamir and Junaid appeared on the popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's 82nd birthday. Big B and Aamir discussed giving acting guidance to their sons.

During the episode, Junaid also shared that his father had cautioned him against pursuing a career in films. Big B praised Junaid Khan for his performance in “Maharaj”, prompting an interesting exchange about the lessons Junaid has learned from his father's extensive experience in the industry. In response, Aamir Khan recalled, “Initially, I had advised Junaid not to do the film since he had undergone multiple screen tests and faced rejections each time. However, he was selected for Maharaj, and I thought he shouldn’t take it.” Reportedly, Junaid Khan has secured a role in Advait Chandan’s rom-com opposite Khushi Kapoor. The film is said to be an adaptation of the blockbuster Tamil film 'Love Today'.

