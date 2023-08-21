Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya in UP

Lucknow, Aug 21 (IANS) A young man threw a shoe at Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasada Maurya at a party function on Monday.

The shoe slipped the target and the youth, Akash Saini was immediately overpowered by the people and thrashed before he was handed over to the police.

The police immediately whisked him away.

More details are awaited.

On Sunday BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan faced an ink attack in Mau from where he is contesting a by-election.

