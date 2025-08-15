Shivraj Singh Chouhan drives PM Modi’s people-centric governance push

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiment, affirming that his Ministry has embraced this approach by working directly among the people rather than operating solely through paperwork.

Marking the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated that governance must be visible in the lives of citizens, not confined to bureaucratic files.

“The government should be seen in the lives of the people, not in files,” he said, setting a tone for people-first administration across ministries.

“As the Prime Minister said, work should not be in files but among the people. With this spirit, we are constantly going to the people and working for them,” Chouhan said on his X handle.

After a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry on Friday, the Minister said the session was dedicated to discussing a future action plan in alignment with the Prime Minister’s instructions. T

he deliberations focused on ensuring that policies translate into measurable impact on the ground, benefiting farmers, rural communities, and stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

Chouhan announced that the Ministry will organise its Sankalp Sammelan on August 20 at 1:30 p.m. in Pusa, New Delhi. The conference will bring together all employees of the Ministry to collectively prepare a roadmap for enhancing positive change in the lives of citizens.

“This will be an opportunity for every member of the Ministry to contribute ideas and strategies for stronger, more responsive governance,” he added.

The Sankalp Sammelan is expected to serve as a platform for collaborative planning, focusing on improving service delivery, strengthening agricultural support systems, and ensuring that rural development initiatives address real-world needs swiftly and effectively.

Officials said the roadmap to emerge from the event will prioritise field-level execution, feedback mechanisms, and transparency in implementation.

By aligning with the Prime Minister’s Independence Day message, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development aims to reinforce its commitment to governance that is tangible, accessible, and felt in the everyday experiences of the people it serves, the agriculture minister said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.