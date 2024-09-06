Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures all support to Andhra Pradesh's flood-affected farmers

Vijayawada, Sep 6 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday assured farmers in flood-affected parts of Andhra Pradesh that the Centre and the state government will extend all possible assistance to them.

The Union Minister, accompanied by State Minister Atchan Naidu and BJP state president and MP D. Purandeswari, visited the flood-hit Kesarapalli area of Krishna district.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited a few agriculture fields to see the damage to crops caused by heavy rain and floods. He interacted with the affected farmers, who showed him damaged paddy.

Atchan Naidu, Purandeswari and officials of the Agriculture Department explained to the Central Minister the extent of damage caused to crops by heavy rain and floods.

The Union Minister with the help of Purandeswari enquired from farmers about their land, area sown, investment made, production, and the profits they make in a season.

The state minister and BJP leader told the Union Minister that the majority of farmers are tenant farmers.

Union Minister Chouhan shook hands with the farmers and told them not to lose heart. He said the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and the state government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would help them.

The Union Minister, who had made an aerial survey of the flood-hit parts of Vijayawada on Thursday, continued his visit to Telugu states on Friday.

After visiting Krishna district, he later left for an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in the Khammam district of neighboring Telangana.

In Telangana, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

After the aerial survey, the Central Minister will hold a review meeting with the officials. The state government officials will brief the Union Minister about the losses due to recent heavy rain and floods.

The Union Agriculture Minister will visit Khammam, Madhira and Paleru constituencies. He will also see a few agriculture fields to get first-hand information about crop losses.

He will also interact with farmers from a village in Kasumanchi mandal to know about their problems.

A team of officials from the Union Agriculture Ministry will accompany Chouhan on his visit to flood-affected areas. The team will hold meetings with the officials of the state government to assess crop damage.

