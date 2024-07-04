Shivraj Chouhan assures Chandrababu Naidu of Centre's help to boost agriculture

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Minister of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday assured Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that the Central government will provide all possible assistance to the state for the development of agriculture and rural areas.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu and Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, productive discussions were held on agriculture, farmers' welfare, and rural development in Andhra Pradesh, according to an official statement issued after the meeting.

Union Agriculture Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, Union Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh and senior officials from Andhra Pradesh were also present at the meeting.

Shivraj Chouhan has already instructed officials to ensure that adequate availability of inputs like fertilisers and seeds are made available in the ongoing Kharif season.

With the aim of promoting development of the agriculture sector, Shivraj Chouhan has also initiated discussions with the agriculture ministers of various states.

The Union Minister said that the interest of farmers and the agriculture sector was paramount for the government.

