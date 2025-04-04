Shiv Sena (UBT)'s stand on some issues are closer to ours: IUML leader

Thiruvananthapuram, April 4 (IANS) Reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s statement on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which was passed from both Houses of Parliament, veteran Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Dr M.K. Muneer said that the party's stance on certain issues is coming closer to that of the IUML.

Muneer, a senior legislator and son of former Kerala Chief Minister C.H. Mohammed Koya, said the passage of the new Waqf bill has "opened a Pandora’s box."

Soon after the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, Uddhav Thackeray, at a press conference, accused the BJP of targeting Waqf land while ignoring temple trusts, churches, and gurdwaras. He said the BJP is trying to give waqf land to its friends.

Responding to this, Muneer acknowledged the convergence of views, saying, "Of late, Shiv Sena (UBT) has taken positions, especially on the Uniform Civil Code and other issues, that are similar to the stand we have taken."

"Politics today is issue-based. While we may belong to different parties with distinct ideologies, we welcome any political force that aligns with the IUML’s stance," Muneer told IANS.

He also emphasized their shared alliance under the INDIA bloc. "Mind you, we are part of the INDIA bloc also,” said Muneer.

Uddhav Thackeray has accused the BJP of using the Waqf Bill as a smokescreen for what he called a "land grab" benefiting industrialists. "It’s a ploy to seize Waqf land and hand it over to their corporate allies," he alleged.

In Kerala, the IUML remains the second-largest ally in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Over the years, it has solidified its influence within the coalition, occasionally challenging the Congress leadership.

Recently, IUML leaders conveyed their dissatisfaction to the Congress high command over ongoing factional conflicts within the Kerala unit.

Meanwhile, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has made several attempts to court the IUML, but its overtures were firmly rejected by IUML supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

