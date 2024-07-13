Shiv Sena-UBT under attack for PWP leader Jayant Patil's defeat in Maha Council poll

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) The humiliating defeat of Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader Jayant Patil in the biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council held on Friday has exposed the rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) indicating that all is not well in the Opposition alliance.

It is not just Jayant Patil who has expressed displeasure but another partner of the MVA, Samajwadi Ganrajya Paksha (SGP) founder and former legislator Kapil Patil has also blamed Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT for PWP leader's defeat. The blame game will cost the MVA, which was charged up after winning 30 seats against the MahaYuti's 17 in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, heavily in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

PWP leader Jayant Patil on Saturday threw a bombshell today when he claimed that he had entered the electoral fray with the support of 12 NCP-SP legislators but after yesterday’s (Friday's) voting it was revealed that one of them split and voted against him. "I did not get 12 votes of NCP-SP legislators," he said, but clarified that despite his defeat he would remain with the MVA and the NCP-SP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The PWP leader also met NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and discussed with him the outcome of the Council elections.

The Shiv Sena-UBT's decision to field the party chief Thackeray's close confidant Milind Narvekar, who won by securing 24 votes, has now been questioned by the SGP. The PWP leader has also expressed anger over Thackeray’s decision when the election was announced for 11 seats of the Council.

SGP founder Kapil Patil targeted Shiv Sena-UBT and warned "Don't let the Lok Sabha election result go to your head, there are many issues in the state, pay attention to it. I have no discussion with Uddhav Thackeray or any leader. But, I have expressed regret, now let's see what they decide." However, he clarified that he will not go against "secular people" indicating that he will remain with the MVA in the Assembly elections.

"Uddhav Thackeray said that the Mumbai Teachers' Constituency is yours, then why did he field his candidate," asked Kapil Patil who had represented the same constituency until recently as Shikshak Bharati leader.

"The defeat of PWP leader Jayant Patil is shocking. Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's move to field its candidate in Hatkanangale led to the defeat of former MP Raju Shetti in the Lok Sabha elections. On the one hand, Shiv Sena-UBT says that the BJP is targeting smaller parties, then why are you doing the same," he asked.

The SGP leader asked whether the MVA wants to bring the Left and disadvantaged parties closer or wants them to move away. He further said the MVA should decide whether or not to keep such parties together. He claimed that PWP leader Jayant Patil would have been easily elected but held the Thackeray-led party responsible for his defeat.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Shiv Sena have also blamed Shiv Sena-UBT for the defeat of the PWP leader.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said, "Shiv Sena-UBT did not help Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti in the Lok Sabha elections. Shiv Sena-UBT defeated the candidate of Shikshak Bharati leader and former legislator Kapil Patil, an ally of the MVA. Ironically, Kapil Patil's SGP was founded in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray."

"Now in the state Council election, the PWP leader Jayant Patil was defeated by a decisive margin. Who is working to eliminate the small parties? Maharashtra is watching," said Shelar.

Shelar claimed that the smaller parties are now caught in the Shiv Sena-UBT's trap. "Little birds, you have found yourself in the pit of the python," he said.

Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant also held Shiv Sena-UBT responsible for the PWP leader's defeat. "Not only the Congress but Shiv Sena-UBT's votes were also split in yesterday's Council election. Who was the invisible hand behind Milind Narvekar? The defeat of Shikshak Bharati nominee in the Mumbai Teachers' Constituency and PWP leader Jayant Patil are examples of how Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT destroy smaller parties," he said.

However, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut alleged the use of money to lure the legislators and engineer a split in the parties during the Council election.

