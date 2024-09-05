Shiv Sena objects to NCP omitting CM’s reference in Ladki Bahin scheme

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Shiv Sena ministers at the Maharashtra Cabinet meeting held on Thursday took strong objection against NCP and the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for not mentioning the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the advertisements and video clips and also during their rallies for the promotion of much ambitious Muhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Shiv Sena minister Sanbhuraj Desai after the presentation on the presentation of Ladki Bahin scheme took a strong objection.

Desai objected to the omission of reference of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and claimed Finance Minister Ajit Pawar was giving the money to women under the ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

He was joined by other Shiv Sena ministers as they were not happy for not mentioning the Chief Minister in the Ladki Bahin scheme and thereby Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar took the credit for the same.

Desai questioned how the Chief Minister's name could be removed from the advertisements.

Shiv Sena ministers were unhappy that the name of the scheme changed to Majhi Ladki Bahin instead of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was absent as he was unwell.

In the absence of Pawar, the veteran NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal intervened to argue the NCP's case saying that the Chief Minister’s name will not be removed from anywhere.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too tried to ease the situation. Shinde said that all three parties need to stick together and work together and avoid any differences.

Earlier this week, Pawar-led NCP released a promotional advertisement on social media where it was claimed that Ajit Pawar was giving money to women and the scheme was called 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' removing the reference of the Chief Minister.

However, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil said that there was no need for the Shiv Sena to get agitated. “After the budget, Shiv Sena raised banners giving credit to Eknath Shinde. Did we raise any objection? On another occasion, Sena minister Tanaji Sawant attacked our minister for which the Chief Minister did not say anything. What does it indicate?” asked Patil.

Meanwhile, the government informed that 1.59 crore women have been the beneficiaries of this scheme and Rs 4787 crore have been distributed. Under this scheme, each eligible woman below the poverty line gets Rs 1,500 per month.

