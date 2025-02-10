Shiv Sena leader’s son who went missing returns to Pune (Lead)

Pune, Feb 10 (IANS) Former Maharashtra Health minister and Shiv Sena deputy leader Tanaji Sawant’s son Rishiraj, who went missing, has returned to Pune airport.

The Pune joint commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma, who was accompanied by Tanaji Sawant, told reporters that Rishiraj Sawant, who was on his way to Bangkok in a private plane, returned to Pune after taking a halt in Chennai.

The Pune Police had registered a case of missing after the control room had received the call in the afternoon. Thereafter the police team reached the airport and launched the investigation. Sharma said that since the case has been registered Rishiraj Sawant will be questioned and his Pune-Chennai journey to Bangkok will be investigated.

The Joint Commissioner said that the control room received a call at 4 pm on Monday that Rishiraj Sawant was taken away by an unknown person.

“However, after getting the information, it was learned that he had left for Bangkok in a private plane but without keeping the family in the loop. There were three of them on the plane, including Rishiraj,” he said.

He further added, “In this case, we had a case of kidnapping registered, accordingly, now after he arrived at Pune, we took detailed information about the incident from him. Since a case has been registered, they will be questioned.”

Tanaji Sawant said: “Rishiraj had gone without telling anyone. The driver said that he had gone to the airport. We have no disputes, how could he have gone without telling anyone? I don't know about this. Did he suddenly decide to go? I don't know about this. The driver told me.”

He added that they were all worried as he did not tell anyone about his Bangkok visit.

The Joint Commissioner said that Rishiraj Sawant and his two friends have returned to Pune safely.

“Rishiraj Sawant had booked a private plane. He had left for Bangkok on this plane. After that, this private plane was tracked. The investigation will reveal what were the reasons for Rishiraj to travel to Bangkok. Besides, Why did he not tell his family about his visit? This information will come out after the investigation," he added.

Sharma said the police had contacted all the agencies and traced Rishiraj thereafter.

