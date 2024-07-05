Shiv Sena leader injured in attack by Nihang Sikhs in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, July 5 (IANS) In a broad daylight assault with sharp-edged weapons, Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar got grievous injured when he was attacked by four Nihang Sikhs near the Civil Hospital in full public view here on Friday.

In the CCTV footage, Nihangs waylaid Thapar, who was riding on a scooter along with his gunman. They initially confronted Thapar who was seen pleading for mercy with folded hands. The attackers hit him repeatedly on the head with the sword. After losing balance, the Shiv Sena leader fell to the ground and the Nihang continued attacking him with a sword.

Thapar’s gunman left the crime scene without any retaliation.

Eyewitnesses took the injured leader to the civil hospital from where was referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja told the media that an attempt to murder case has been registered against the unidentified attackers.

The attack took place after Thapar left the office of NGO Samvedna Trust where he attended a ceremony to mark the fourth death anniversary of the trust’s founder-president, Ravinder Arora.

Later, Shiv Sena Punjab leaders protested the incident and blamed the withdrawal of security as the reason for the crime. They gathered outside the civil hospital and raised slogans against the state government and the police.

Responding to the crime, Bathinda MP and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur wrote on X, “Just received a report of an extremely disturbing incident in Ludhiana where a person was attacked with swords despite being accompanied by security personnel.

“The manner in which such violent attacks are being conducted in broad daylight in busy areas indicates a total collapse in the law and order situation in Punjab. CM @BhagwantMann shud be wake up from his slumber and take corrective measures immediately.”

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana, said: “Such a brutal attack on an individual in full public view is condemnable. It has created panic among residents.”

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, he said, “The administration is missing from Punjab. They have made a mockery of law and order. Officers are busy pleasing AAP leaders instead of doing their job.”

