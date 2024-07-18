Shiv Sena discusses ‘Mission 100’ plan for Assembly polls

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Buoyed by the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha election and biennial state council poll held last week, the Shiv Sena Chief Leader and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday chaired a marathon meeting with the party leaders and office bearers to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Assembly election.

It was decided to further strengthen the party organisation in the run-up to the Assembly election and appoint party observers, in charge in 126 constituencies.

Former MP Hemant Godse, who attended the meeting, said that the meeting discussed the ‘Mission 100’ for the Assembly election.

“We won 7 seats of the 15 it fought in the Lok Sabha and reported a strike rate of 46.6 per cent. We will try to increase the strike rate by winning more assembly seats. The number of seats will be decided during the seat sharing of MahaYuti. The sitting legislators will be given priority during nomination. The party will pay attention to where its candidates were defeated in the 2019 Assembly election,” he added.

He said that the meeting discussed at length the mistakes that were made during the general elections and how they can be avoided in the Assembly poll.

“In order to avoid mistakes made in the Lok Sabha, the coordination committee of the MahaYuti will be established at the state and district levels,” he said.

Godse said the Chief Minister has asked the party functionaries to increase reach out to the voters by taking up a slew of government schemes including Mukhyamantri Majha Ladki Bahin Yojana, Mukhyamantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana, Annapurna Yojana.

He added that the Chief Minister also asked the office bearers to step up the membership registration with the sole focus of winning more Assembly seats.

Godse added that it was also decided not to make statements that would harm the MahaYuti’s poll prospects.

