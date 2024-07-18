Infosys’ headcount drops 1,908 in Q1 FY25, plans to hire 20,000 freshers as per growth

Bengaluru, July 18 (IANS) IT giant Infosys on Thursday reported a drop in headcount by 1,908 in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal (FY25).

The company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jayesh Sanghrajka said during the company's quarterly earnings call that they are looking to hire up to 20,000 freshers this year, depending on the growth.

The total headcount at the company was 315,332, down from 317,240 at the end of the March quarter. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the overall headcount reduced by 20,962.

For Infosys, it was the sixth quarter of headcount decline in a row.

In the fourth quarter of last fiscal, Infosys saw a net reduction of 5,423 employees. "Our utilisation is already at 85 per cent. So we have little headroom now left. As we start seeing growth, we are looking at hiring 15,000 to 20,000 freshers this year," said Sangharajka.

The attrition rate at the company increased to 12.7 per cent in the June quarter, from 12.6 per cent in the previous quarter.

Infosys reported a 7.1 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 6,368 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year compared to the same period of 2023-24. It registered a 3.6 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 39,315 crore during the first quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.