Shimla's historic Barnes' Court opens its door for public

Shimla, Aug 15 (IANS) Now you can visit the historic Barnes' Court, which houses the Governor's House, in Shimla on weekends.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday formally dedicated the Raj Bhavan to the public. It will now be open for visitors from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on every Saturday and Sunday, an official statement said.

The Governor said the Barnes' Court is a heritage building of the British-era constructed in 1832. Indian skilled craftsmen made an important contribution to its construction. It has a special importance as it has been witness to many historical events.

Shukla said the building should not be limited to ceremonies, so it is his endeavor to open it for the public in 'Amrit Kaal' so that they too could see this heritage building and get information about its history.

Entry to the Raj Bhavan will be free for school students of the state and all children below the age of 10 years. For availing the facility, they have to show their identity card. Students of universities and colleges, visitors from the state and outside will be given entry to the Raj Bhavan on paying a fee of Rs 30. The entry fee for foreign tourists will be Rs 60. Admission will be free for persons with disabilities, awardees at national and state level.

Soft copies of a maximum of six photographs and a Raj Bhavan brochure will be given free of cost during admission.

The visitors will also be shown a short film describing the brief historical and archaeological significance of Barnes' Court. At one time, 15 people from any group will be able to enter the Raj Bhavan, while for school students the number has been fixed at 30.

The elegant building was the residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab during British rule, with Sir Louis Dane being its first occupant.

The historic Simla agreement between India and Pakistan was inked in this building after the 1971 war on July 2, 1972.

Author E.J. Buck wrote in his book 'Simla Past and Present' that Barnes' Court is partly a single and partly a double-storey building.

It has been built in a way to have good views on three sides -- the west, south and east. The front portion of the house is raised on a masonry terrace and there is a level lawn to the west between the house and a hill.

Shimla has 91 British-era heritage buildings in typical Tudor style -- all wooden frames and shingled eaves -- but most are in bad shape.

