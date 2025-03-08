Shilpi Soni shares her journey; lauds PM Modi's vision for women empowerment

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Shilpi Soni, a key member managing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media presence, took over his X handle on International Women’s Day, sharing her inspiring story and messages of empowerment.

With a background in both the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Soni’s journey serves as an example of perseverance, ambition, and determination.

Speaking with IANS, Soni reflected on her 24-year-long career at ISRO's Ahmedabad Centre.

"I come from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, where I grew up in a middle-class family. My father, Krishna, ran a small business, and my husband, Pradeep Soni, is also a scientist. Together, we’ve dedicated ourselves to serving India in the fields of space and technology," she shared.

Soni expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Modi’s innovative approach to celebrating women on International Women’s Day.

"Modi Ji envisioned this day in a unique way. His plan was to highlight the contributions of women across the nation by encouraging them to inspire others through his social media channels. I’m honoured to be a part of this initiative, particularly as a woman in science and technology," she said.

Shilpi Soni further explained that PM Modi’s vision is not just about celebration, but about inspiring the next generation.

"The goal is to reach young girls in villages and children in schools focussed on science and technology, showing them that women—no matter where they come from—can excel in these fields," Soni told IANS.

Reflecting on the PM’s sensitivity to women’s issues, Soni praised his attention to the smaller, often overlooked aspects of daily life.

"Modi Ji understands the struggles women face, like the challenge of cooking at home. His efforts, such as providing LPG cylinders to every household, directly address these issues," she noted.

She also highlighted PM Modi's initiatives on women’s health, including his recent focus on obesity and his advice on cooking with less oil.

Concluding her thoughts, Soni pointed out how Modi's leadership is paving the way for women's empowerment.

"Through various schemes, such as pensions and other welfare programmes, PM Modi is touching every aspect of women’s lives. He knows that for the country to progress, women must move forward equally," she said, underscoring the pivotal role women play in the nation’s development.

