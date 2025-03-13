Shilpa Shirodkar seeks 'blessings, positivity' as she starts working on ‘Jatadhara’

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who gained the spotlight once again with her stint in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 18', sought blessings ahead of her work on the upcoming film 'Jatadhara', starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha.

Shilpa took to her Instagram, where she shared a video montage. In the video, the actress is seen offering prayers along with the crew of the film. Some glimpses also showed Shilpa striking a conversation and getting a warm welcome at the hotel lobby.

“And it begins… No better way to start something new with blessings and positivity #Jatadhara #ShilpaShirodkar #SudhirBabu #SonakshiSinha,” she wrote in the caption section.

On March 11, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo from the film featuring the actress surfaced on the Internet. In the photo, the actress could be seen happy and flaunting her look from the film. ‘

‘Jatadhara’ is a supernatural thriller that delves into the unknown, promising a thrilling experience for viewers. With its unique storyline and talented cast, including Shilpa Shirodkar, this film is expected to make waves in the industry.

'Jatadhara' is produced by Zee Studios' Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, Shivin Narang. It is co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, and Creative Producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi along with the other star cast has commenced the shoot and they are shooting in Mount Abu.

Earlier, Shilpa was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 18’ along with Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nyra Banerjee, Surbhi Jyoti, Muskan Bamne, and Alice Kaushik.

Last month, Shilpa along with “Bigg Boss 18” winner Karanveer Mehra channeled their inner Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan as they recreated the iconic song ‘Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane.’

Shared a video of the two recreating the piano moment from the song, which has been sung by Udit Narayan. In the clip, Karan could be seen posing as if he is playing the piano while Shilpa is seen dancing next to it and then bursting into laughter.

“Mera pagal dost karanveer mehra Chum Darang see what all hes making me do” Shilpa wrote.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.