Shilpa Shetty shows fun ways to burn calories

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has given out fun tips on how to burn calories by doing cardio.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself doing jumping jacks, standing ab crunches and other exercises before she starts dancing on the zumba number.

For the caption, she wrote: “The road to fitness doesn’t have to be monotonous Who said burning calories can’t be fun Fun Cardio - My Way Benefits: • Burns calories, hence fat. ⁠Conditions heart and lungs.”

This is not the first time that Shilpa has shared her workout routine on social media. The actress often posts details on how to get fitter.

Last month in April, the actress shared a video of herself doing a core workout, where her trainer too was seen doing a slamming workout alongside the actress.

She wrote as the caption: “Abs OR Jabs! Benefits: Better posture, sharper balance, internal organ support and enhanced athletic performance. Sit-ups are a powerful way to activate the entire core, especially the abs. Add a fun vibe, and the workout becomes even more enjoyable and effective!”

The actress went on to tell the benefits of the workout.

“Good for? - Abdominals: Rectus abdominis (your six-pack!), obliques, Pelvic Floor Muscles, Diaphragm P.S. My coach trying to challenge my powerhouse core is secretly torching her own too… talk about multitasking! Challenge thrown to you, hit the floor and show me how many sit-ups you’ve got in you!”

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in "Indian Police Force," a series directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

Her blockbuster “Dhadkan,” which was released in 2000, is set to re-release in Hindi cinema on May 23. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth and Manjeet Kullar .

A loose adaptation of Wuthering Heights written by Emily Bronte, “Dhadkan” follows Anjali and Dev, who are in love with each other and plan to marry, however, her family gets her married to Ram. Years later, Dev shows up to reunite with Anjali, however, she has fallen for Ram.

Next, Shilpa will be appearing in the Kannada-language action drama “KD – The Devil,” directed by Prem. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt.

