CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: Date, Direct Link and Step-by-step guide

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is going to declare the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 shortly. Examinees can see their results on the official websites - orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

How do you check the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 online?

To check the CHSE Odisha 12th result 2025 online, students can proceed as follows:

Go to the official website of the Odisha Board at chseodisha.nic.in

Click on the link given for Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2025

Provide the login details, such as roll number and registration number

Submit the information

Odisha CHSE result 2025 will be shown on the screen

Download and save the Odisha CHSE Result 2025 for later use

Alternative Modes to Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025

Besides checking the result online, students can also view their Odisha +2 result 2025 through:

SMS

Digilocker

Calculating the Percentage of Odisha CHSE Result 2025

To find the percentage of marks scored in the CHSE examinations, students may follow the steps below:

Divide the marks scored by the maximum marks

Multiply the result by 100

Details Included in CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2025

The following details will be included in the CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2025:

Student's name

School name

Roll number

Subject names

Subject-wise marks scored

Total marks

Qualifying status

Result status

Remarks

Important Information for Students

More than 3.90 lakh students are expecting the CHSE Odisha result 2025 announcement. After announcing the results, the students can find the results online by using their roll number and registration number.

By reading these instructions and following these steps, the students can get their CHSE Odisha 12th result 2025 and find out their percentage.

