Karnataka Schools Summer Holidays extended? End Date and Reopening Date

The Karnataka School Education Department has released a clarification on the length of summer holidays in the state. In the face of rumors that summer break is to be extended, the department has said that the date of reopening of schools will not be changed.

Summer Holidays to End as Scheduled

In accordance with the department, May 28, 2025, will see the end of the summer holidays, and the schools will resume on May 29, 2025, for the 2025-26 academic year. This explanation is to rid parents and students of confusion brought about by unsubstantiated reports.

Unsubstantiated Reports on Social Media

Certain social media sites have been posting false information regarding an extension of summer breaks until July, for all school boards, that is, CBSE, ICSE, and state syllabus schools. The Karnataka School Education Department has refuted these rumors and assured that the planned academic calendar will be adhered to.

Academic Calendar

The ministry has already published the academic calendar for the next year, which provides details of the opening date of schools and the academic session length. According to the calendar, schools will run for 242 working days and 123 holidays, including mid-term vacations and summer break.

Instructions to Schools

The department has instructed schools to follow the academic calendar and ensure that teachers and students report to school on the designated dates. School headmasters, as well as teachers, need to report for duty on May 29, 2025. Moreover, a school reopening ceremony will take place on May 30, 2025.

Enrollment Drive

To increase enrollment, the department has directed schools to organize an enrollment drive during the first week of June. This drive seeks to locate and enroll students who have failed to report to schools or have dropped out along the way.

Parents and children are encouraged to wait for official notifications and circulars from the Karnataka School Education Department and not pay attention to unverified reports being shared on social media.

