SSC GD Result 2025 Expected Date, Official Link and Step-by-step process!

The result of the SSC GD Constable 2025 is going to be announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) soon on its official portal, ssc.gov.in. The result shall be announced tentatively in May 2025. As per the media reports the results are expected to be released at the end of May.

Major Points of SSC GD Constable Result 2025

Result Declaration: The SSC GD 2025 result shall be announced in the form of a PDF downloadable file, which will include the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Cut-off Marks: The outcome will also have state-wise and category-wise cut-off marks.

Merit List: Along with the results, the SSC GD merit list 2025 PDF will also be published.

Next Rounds: Shortlisted candidates will be invited for PET/PST (Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test) and DV/DME (Document Verification/ Detailed Medical Examination) rounds.

The SSC GD Constable exam was held online from February 4 to 25, 2025, for 53,690 posts. Candidates who have appeared in the exam may check their results on the official website.

How to Check SSC GD Result 2025

To check the SSC GD result 2025, candidates may follow these steps:

Go to the official Staff Selection Commission website – ssc.gov.in

Click on the GD Constable result PDF link

The SSC GD result will be displayed on the screen, along with the cut-off marks

Carefully go through the result and cut off

Download the SSC result for the GD Constable post

Important Dates

Exam Dates: February 4 to 25, 2025

Expected Result Date: May 2025 (tentative)

SSC GD Constable Selection Process

The selection process includes:

Written Exam: SSC GD Constable exam

PET/PST: Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test

DV/DME: Document Verification/Detailed Medical Examination

Applicants should visit the official website periodically to get updates on the results and other notifications.

