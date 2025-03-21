Shilpa Shetty on Rani Mukerji b'day: ‘Wishing you love, more spiritual trips and jagrans’

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) On her friend Rani Mukerji’s 47th birthday on Friday, actress Shilpa Shetty penned a note and wished her “great health, more spiritual trips and jagrans.”

Shilpa took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture posing with Rani and wrote: “Dearest Rani, Wishing you love, happiness, great health more spiritual trips.. jagrans and may you always stay blessed always (sic).”

On March 16, Shilpa shared a delightful moment from her trip to Punjab, where she relished the authentic taste of desi gud (jaggery).

The actress shared a video, where she could be heard saying, “In Punjab, in the fields of sugarcane... wow, fresh sugarcane and fresh jaggery. Can you believe this? And this is Gur Gur... oh wow, look at that, this jaggery is the real jaggery.”

“It has ajwain, fennel, sesame – there is no adulteration. Wow, I speak in Punjabi, it’s amazing, this is completely pure. We should always have this after dinner when in Punjab. Always buy jaggery from here. I’m on a jaggery high!.”

She wrote in the caption, “It’s a “Gud” day in Punjab #SundayBinge(ing) on this yummy gud#PunjabDiaries #TravelDiaries #Foodie.”

Talking about Rani, she will be seen in the third installment of the “Mardaani” franchise, where the actress is set to reprise the role of the daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.

In December, she shared that the shooting of Mardaani 3 will begin in April 2025.

She shared that it is always special to wear the police uniform and play a character that has only given her love.

“I’m proud to essay the character of this feisty cop again in Mardaani 3 as a tribute to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep us safe.”

Aayush Gupta of “The Railway Men” fame has written the script of “Mardaani 3”. It will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who has also been groomed by YRF.

Minawala assisted Aditya Chopra on films like “Band Baaja Baarat”, “Gunday”, “Sultan”, “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” and “Tiger 3” to name a few. He is currently the Associate Director of “War 2”.

