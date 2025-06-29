Shilpa Shetty celebrates 18 years of ‘Apne’ with Dharmendra and Sunny Deol

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she celebrated 18 years of her family drama “Apne.”

On Sunday, the 'Dhadkan' actress took to her Instagram Stories to mark the special milestone. Shetty shared a video featuring herself with veteran actor Dharmendra and co-stars Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol from the film, as she fondly revisited the memories. The video, featuring emotional scenes from the family drama, was set to the popular song “Apne To Apne Hote Hain.”

The 2007-released sports drama, directed by Anil Sharma, marked a significant milestone as it brought together Dharmendra and his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on screen for the first time. While Sunny and Bobby had previously shared screen space in "Dillagi" (1999), and Dharmendra had appeared with Sunny in "Sultanat" (1986) and "Kshatriya" (1993), “Apne” was the first to unite all three.

The film also starred Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and Kirron Kher in key roles. In “Apne,” Dharmendra portrayed Baldev Chaudhary, a former boxing champion whose career was tainted by controversy. Determined to redeem his lost honor, he places his hopes in his sons, Angad and Karan, played by Sunny and Bobby Deol. The film was released on 29 June 2007.

Interestingly, Shilpa and Sunny have also worked together in films such as “Himmat,” “Indian,” and “Karz: The Burden of Truth.” The duo will reportedly next be seen together in the upcoming action film “Lahore 1947.” Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is being produced by Aamir Khan. The upcoming actioner “Lahore 1947” features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and more. It is inspired by the play “Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai”, penned by Ashgar Wajahat.

While promoting “Jaat,” Sunny Deol revealed that the release of “Lahore 1947,” initially planned for Republic Day 2025, has been postponed. He attributed the delay to producer Aamir Khan’s dedication to ensuring every detail of the film is perfect.

