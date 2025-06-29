Heartfelt thanks to audience for making Kannappa a phenomenal success: Dr Mohan Babu At Kannappa Thanks Meet

Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu’s dream project Kannappa hit the screens on Friday, June 27, 2025, to unanimous positive reviews from all corners. The team celebrated the success, thanking the audience and the media.

While speaking at the event, Dr. M. Mohan Babu said: "With the blessings of Lord Shiva, Kannappa has achieved this remarkable success. Back in our time, we never held so many events for a single film. It's been 50 years since I started my journey as an actor, and my fans have stood by me through every phase, propelling me forward. I will forever be indebted to them. After the success of Kannappa, I’ve been receiving countless congratulatory calls. I wonder what I can give back for all this love. Everyone poured their heart and soul into this film. My heartfelt congratulations to each and every one who contributed. I truly believe this film was made with divine permission. It's only because of everyone's encouragement that we've come this far. If not for Vinay, Kannappa wouldn't exist. My heartfelt thanks to every individual who worked on this film."

Vishnu Manchu said: "For artists and producers like us, the audience is like God. It is only through their love and support that we reach these heights. The response to Kannappa has been overwhelming. It’s nothing short of divine grace. My deepest thanks to the audience for making this such a grand success. The movie is doing exceptionally well at the box office."

Mukesh Kumar Singh said: "Everyone is showering love on Kannappa. Many still haven’t seen the film, and I urge all of them to watch it. Mohan Babu garu and Vishnu garu have dedicated the past ten years to this project. Everyone involved gave their all. I thank each and every one of them."

Mythri Shashi said: "Kannappa is running houseful shows everywhere, especially in C Centres. After films like Salaar and Pushpa, to see housefulls for Kannappa in places like Kalwakurthy is extraordinary. The film is creating a storm in both multiplexes and single screens. I believe it will go on to achieve even greater success. I was moved to tears watching the climax. Vishnu garu delivered a phenomenal performance. This is a must-watch for the current generation. Thank you to Mohan Babu garu and Vishnu garu for bringing such a film to life."

Executive Producer Vinay Maheshwari said: “This has been an incredible journey. While many have spoken about Mohan Babu garu and Vishnu Manchu, for me, the bond is more emotional than professional. Kannappa is truly a phenomenal film. The climax is beyond expectations, deeply moving and unforgettable. Everyone who worked on this project gave it their absolute best. Vishnu has treated this like his dream project, dedicating nearly eight years to its development, from writing to pre-production. This film will be remembered for generations. With Kannappa, Vishnu marks his arrival as a major star.”

Arpit Ranka said: "I’ve been part of Kannappa's journey with Vishnu and Mohan Babu garu for the past three years, and I’ve never seen them this happy. That alone speaks to how successful the film has been. They faced a lot of difficulties along the way. Vishnu, in particular, went through countless hardships. Lord Shiva often tests his devotees, but in the end, rewards them with success like this. Everyone has been moved to tears by the climax. Films like Kannappa are rare. I urge everyone to watch it."

Shiva Balaji said: "Words fail me when I see the outpouring of love for Kannappa. Vishnu garu has put in tremendous effort for this project, and he deserves all the happiness going forward. His performances as Arjuna, Thinnadu, and Kannappa are extraordinary.

Everyone worked tirelessly, day and night, for this film. The team deserves to enjoy this success. Those of us who worked on this film consider ourselves lucky, and even watching it is a blessing. Parents should definitely show this film to their children."

Actor Kaushal said: "Some people are giving reviews without even watching Kannappa. But if you watch it with Lord Shiva in your heart, you'll surely love it. The character Thinnadu is full of energy, while Kannappa is full of devotion. No matter how many times you watch Kannappa, it never gets old. Mohan Babu garu took great care of all of us. I hope this film brings Vishnu garu the kind of success that will go down in history."