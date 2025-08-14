'Shikaras' in Bhopal Upper Lake soon: MP CM

Bhopal, Aug 14 (IANS) In a bid to enhance tourism while respecting environmental safeguards, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the introduction of Shikara boats in Bhopal's iconic Upper Lake.

The announcement was made during the 'Tiranga Yatra' held to commemorate the 79th anniversary of Indian Independence at 'Boat Club', Upper Lake.

Shikaras, traditionally associated with the serene waters of Kashmir's Dal Lake, are wooden boats used for sightseeing, transportation, fishing, and harvesting aquatic vegetation. This initiative will be launched soon.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, lakes have long been cherished for their natural beauty and water-based experiences. Similarly, Bhopal's Upper Lake holds immense potential and is no less remarkable. With the introduction of Shikara boats, the lake is poised to offer a comparable experience, elevating its status as a premier destination," the chief minister said on Thursday.

These traditional boats, he said, are already generating public interest and are being promoted as a promising tourism initiative by the state's Tourism Department.

Going forward, just as people enjoy the lakes of Kashmir, they will soon be able to experience the same charm and serenity in Bhopal.

"Our government is actively working to make this vision a reality, further enhancing the appeal and accessibility of our water bodies for residents and visitors alike," he said.

A portion of it is designated as a Ramsar site, underscoring its ecological importance. However, the lake’s tourism potential has long been constrained by environmental regulations.

In 2023, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) prohibited the use of motorised boats and cruise vessels on the lake, citing the need to preserve its ecological integrity.

The tribunal emphasised that water bodies are public assets and must be protected from commercial exploitation.

In response to these restrictions, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has pivoted to a more sustainable alternative. In June 2025, the Corporation announced that the idea of Shikara rides was taking shape, with ten boats already introduced and twenty more planned.

These boats will not only offer scenic rides but also host floating shops, creating a vibrant, immersive experience for tourists. The initiative is being positioned as a fusion of Kashmiri charm and Bhopal's local heritage.

Officials are optimistic that the initiative will succeed and expand, offering a peaceful alternative to the previously banned motorised cruises. The move has been welcomed by residents and environmentalists alike, who see it as a thoughtful balance between tourism development and ecological preservation.

The Upper Lake, also known as Bada Talab or Badi Jheel, spans over 31 square kilometres and was constructed in the 11th century.

