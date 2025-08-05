Shibu Soren cremated with full state honours in his native village Nemra

Ranchi, Aug 5 (IANS) The flames of the funeral pyre rose against a darkening sky in Nemra village on Tuesday evening as the mortal remains of Jharkhand movement pioneer and former Chief Minister, Shibu Soren, were solemnly committed to the five elements.

The last rites were performed in his native village in Ramgarh district at 5.15 p.m. with full state honours.

His son and current Chief Minister Hemant Soren lit the pyre -- a deeply emotional moment that left both him and his brother Basant Soren overwhelmed with grief.

As the funeral procession reached the cremation ground, the skies opened up in a torrential downpour, but not a soul moved. Drenched in rain, thousands chanted "Veer Shibu Soren Amar Rahe", offering a final salute to the man who had dedicated his life to the land and people of Jharkhand.

Tears mingled with rain as his mortal remains, wrapped in the tricolour, were placed on the pyre. The crowd, many of whom had travelled long distances, stood in silence, their eyes moist and hearts heavy.

There was hardly any place to stand as people lined up on both sides of the road in the village up to the ghat where the funeral took place, to pay homage to Dishom Guru, as they lovingly called him.

Earlier in the day, the last journey began from his Morhabadi residence in Ranchi at 10.45 a.m. The procession made its first stop at the Jharkhand Assembly, where lawmakers, friends, and thousands of admirers paid their respects.

From Monday evening to Tuesday morning, people thronged in large numbers for one last glimpse of their beloved leader.

A ceremonial guard of honour was accorded by the armed forces before the body was brought to Nemra, his native village.

As the tricolour-draped casket arrived in the village, the air reverberated with the sounds of traditional drums and emotional slogans.

The funeral was attended by a host of political leaders across party lines, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Jual Oram, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, and Purnea MP Pappu Yadav.

Calling Shibu Soren a “symbol of relentless struggle,” Pappu Yadav demanded the country’s highest civilian honour -- the Bharat Ratna -- be conferred on him.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh called his passing an "irreparable loss not just for Jharkhand, but for the entire nation".

Shibu Soren, 81, passed away on Monday morning at a hospital in Delhi after a prolonged illness.

The state government has declared a three-day mourning period in his honour, during which educational institutions and government offices remain closed.

